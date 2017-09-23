Instagram Posts Leads Lexington Deputies to Bomb-Making Materials

Teen threatened White Knoll Middle School in Instagram Post (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington SC (WLTX) - Lexington deputies continue to investigate after an Instagram post threatening White Knoll Middle School led deputies to a home with bomb making materials.

"It feels like it's closer to home, it's getting closer to home," said Billy Haynes, a resident near the middle school.

According to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, a White Knoll Middle School parent called a school administrator on Tuesday morning to report that a student had posted a photo on Instagram. The photo reportedly showed him wearing a SWAT type vest and helmet with the caption "Im gonna shoot up the school."

""We take these tips very, very seriously," said Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Myrick says the tip led them to a search warrant for 57-year-old Peter Munson's home in Batesburg-Leesville.

"That's when we found these chemicals, these mixtures, these pieces of equipment that could be used in bomb making there at the home," Myric, said.

Myrick says Munson and the unidentified teenager have been charged with possessing or threatening to use a destructive device. The student has also been recommended for expulsion.

Haynes says it shows the need of being aware of your surroundings.

"Not starting patrols in the neighborhood, just be more alert," Haynes said.

Both Munson and the minor have already been released, with no bond conditions other than the promise to show up at their next court date and not being re-arrested while still on bond.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is still investigating.

