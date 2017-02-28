Immigration Forum Addresses Fears

Tuesday, community and school leaders along with law enforcement officers held a forum to answer their questions. Most questions were about their children. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- With President Trump promising to take action on illegal immigration, there's been a lot of uncertainty and questions from immigrants in our communities about what's going to happen to them.

Tuesday, community and school leaders along with law enforcement officers held a forum to answer their questions. Most questions were about their children.

"If a bus delivers a child and there's no one there to pick them up, what do you do?" asked Richland School District Two administrator.

That anxiety is what brought more than 300 people from all over the Midlands to the Windsor United Methodist Church in Columbia.

Sheriff Leon Lott was one of the first speakers, "there's a lot of fear in the Hispanic community and people are scared but we don't want them to be scared of us, we're not the bad guys" he said.

He wanted the community to understand they were not going to be rounding people up and their job was to keep everyone safe.

(© 2017 WLTX)