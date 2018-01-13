Incendiary Fire Caused Destruction of Three Holly Hill Businesses, Officials Say

(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Holly Hill, SC (WLTX) - The cause of a fire that ripped through multiple commercial buildings in Holly Hill has been determined incendiary, according to officials.

At least 10 fire departments responded to the blaze on Old State Road January 8. The fire took several hours to control and burned through the Super 10 department store, Goldstein's and Touch of Class. No injuries were reported.

A physical investigation has been completed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives National Response Team, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Holly Hill Police Department, Holly Hill Fire Department and Orangeburg County Fire District.

Due to the amount of damage caused by the fire, evidence was collected from the actual seen, as well as the surrounding area. The evidence will undergo forensic analysis, according to report.

