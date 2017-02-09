Indah Coffee and Circa Barbershop Coming To Cottontown

Cottontown Businesses (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Cottontown, SC (WLTX) - Two new businesses are heading to an up and coming Columbia neighborhood.

"It's always been the older part of town," Maggie Peloso said.

Peloso grew up and now works in the Cottontown area of Columbia.

She said the district's image is starting to change with residents.



"The businesses are progressing. It's more of a place where I would say young professionals are striving to come and live," she said.



The Cottontown area has seen businesses pop up like Vino Garage Wine and Beer and Warmouth restaurant and more are coming.

Indah Coffee will soon be moving into the old Dunn Electric building off of Sumter Street. And Circa Barbershop will add it's second location there as well.

Indah's owner, Nick Hauser said the location couldn't be better.



"Cottontown is an amazing neighborhood. North Main is a great community, great people there," said Hauser.

The shop will include bar seating, tasting rooms and of course, fresh brew.

Circa Barbershop will keep it's classic vintage look with two old school barbering chairs.

Owner and barber DR Granger is counting down the days.



"It's kind of like when you're little and leading up to Christmas. December starts and you start moving the Santa down through the month and I almost don't want to look at it because I just want it to be here," he said.



And Peloso said she's excited to see more growth with the hopes that it will continue.



"We want to be known for being a great area and a great state and a great city to visit."

Granger and Hauser said they hope to open for business in March.

(© 2017 WLTX)