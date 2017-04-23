Indie Grits Festival Bringing in the Dough

Indie Grits Festival bringing money to Columbia (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Sunday was the last day for the Indie Grits Festival, and it turns out they bring in a pretty penny for Columbia.

Now in it's 11th year, the event has been going on since Wednesday, April 19th. The festival highlights southeastern artistry, from films to music to visual arts.

Andy Smith, the founder of the festival, says it has grown tremendously since it's start and that it has been great for our local economy.

"We started as just a really small film festival that lasted for a couple days, we would bring out a few hundred people," Smith said, "and over the years we’ve grown to close to 10,000 people coming out for the week. We do a lot of data collection on our festival visitors, and we know they spend an average of about $30 a day on food and things. So when you do that math, that’s about $300,000 that we’re bringing back into the economy here."

Smith says that Columbia’s art scene as a whole has been growing too, and attracting more and more creative people to our area.

© 2017 WLTX-TV