Leaders Work Together To Improve Orangeburg County

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) -- One county is looking to make itself a destination for companies to locate, as well as a place for tourism. That is the mission for The One Orangeburg County Inititiave.

It's been a year and a half since the initiative formed, which includes county leaders and the Chamber of Commerce. The group is aiming to make the county a place to live and work, as well as attracting new jobs.

"It came about because we wanted to be better prepared to compete with the rest of the world," said Ken Middleton, the Orangeburg County Development Commission chairman.

Inbra Chemical Co. recently announced that it will open its first manufacturing facility in the United States in Orangeburg, which would invest more than $7 million.

"The One Orangeburg County Initiative has been born out of the need for change. It's not totally the county to do and it's not totally the city to do," said Gregg Robinson, the executive director of the Orangeburg County Development Commission.

According to county leaders, the initiative would not be possible without the community. Diane Bergen is part of Holly Hill's Planning Commission. She attended the meeting to see if the town's goals and objectives are in line with the county's.

"If Orangeburg can market itself and change its image, now is the time," she said.

This initiative won't be successful overnight, but Bergen said if the community works together, Orangeburg County will become a destination.

"I think everyone needs to be involved, that way you succeed," she said.

If you are a resident of Orangeburg County and you would like to provide feedback on the One Orangeburg County Initiative, you can call the Orangeburg County Development Commission at 803-536-3333.

