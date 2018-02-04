Injured Passenger Refused Treatment to Get to Her Husband's Funeral

PHOTO: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - One injured passenger aboard the Amtrak train that crashed in Lexington County this morning refused treatment because she said it was more important for her to get to her destination -- her husband's funeral.

Beryle Burnett is a social worker with the Veterans Administration who is volunteering with Red Cross of South Carolina at Pine Ridge Middle School, where passengers aboard the Amtrack train have been sheltered throughout the day.

Burnett says one passenger she spoke with was especially anxious and stressed out about possibly missing the next connection to Florida. Burnett said the woman had what appeared to her to be a major knee injury.

Despite her knee injury, Burnett says the woman chose not to go to a local hospital for treatment because she had an important place she needed to get to -- her husband's funeral. That's why she was on the train today.

