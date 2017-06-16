Inmate Escapes from Orangeburg County Jail

Gregory Prezzy (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped from the jail early Friday morning.

Officers say Gregory L. Prezzy was able to get out of the jail around 2:30 a.m. because of a door malfunction.

He had just been sentenced to three years behind bars for a probation violation. He was originally charged with DUI in November 2016 and was convicted and given probation.

He was then arrested and charged on June 1 for assault and malicious injury to property. County Administrator Harold Young said Prezzy had been sentenced to three years behind bars for violating his probation.

Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV