Inmate Killed, 8 Injured During Fight at SC Prison

Eric Jerome Capers (Photo: SC Dept. of Corrections)

Clarendon County SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections says an inmate died and over a half-dozen were wounded at Turbeville Correctional Institution following a fight at Sunday afternoon.

Officials confirmed late in the evening that Allen Jerome Capers died during an altercation with another inmate. The eight other inmates were taken offsite for medical attention.

Capers was serving time for convictions on armed robbery and burglary charges.

The agency had said that their officers, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, had gone to the Clarendon County prison. By just before 9 p.m., however, they updated to say the facility was secured.

The SC Department of Corrections said all of its staff are safe and accounted for. There was no threat to the public.

The fight was isolated to one housing unit, and that there was no threat to the public. The South Carolina Dept. of Corrections police services, along with SLED, will continue to investigate.

The prison most recently had an incident back on November 9, when about six inmates were injured in a fight.

Turbeville Correctional is what's known as a "Level 2" prison, meaning it is a medium security prison. The prisons website says it mostly houses youthful offenders between the ages of 17 and 25.

