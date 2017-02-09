Inmates Break Glass, Sprinkers During Prison Fight

Turbeville Correctional Facility (Photo: SC Department of Corrections)

Turbeville, SC (WLTX) - A fight at a South Carolina prison cause some damage at the facility.

The incident took place Wednesday night at the Turbeville Correctional Institute. According to corrections officials, the fight led to damage inside a dorm, including broken windows, sprinkler heads, and lights.

Chemcial munitions were used to break it up. No one suffered serious injuries.

The corrections department says charges may be filed against the inmates pending the results of an investigation.

