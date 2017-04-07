4 Dead Inmates Identified, Deaths Don't Appear to Be Natural

William Scruggs, Jjimmy Ham (top left to right) Jason Kelley, John King (left-to right, bottom)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX, AP) - The four inmates who died at a Columbia prison have now been identified.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says the four are 52-year-old John King, 35-year-old Jason Kelley, 56-year-old Jimmy Ham, and 44-year-old William Scruggs. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says he's investigating their how they died, but said they're deaths do not appear to be natural.

Autopsies on the inmates will be conducted Saturday.

The inmates were found Friday morning in a dorm at Kirkland Correctional Institution, which is at the prison system's Broad River Road complex. Stirling did not say how they died or release any further information.



The State Law Enforcement Division and Corrections police are investigating. “I have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to lead this investigation,” said Stirling.



