INTERACTIVE: map shows location of the Ft. Lauderdale shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Jim Gandy's Weather Forecast
-
Police Charge Woman With Fatal Stabbing
-
Kershaw Deputies Searching for Missing man
-
4 dead in Lexington County Murder-Suicide
-
4 Dead in Lexington Murder-Suicide
-
Lawmakers Prefiles Bill To Require School Uniforms
-
Our Facebook Followers' Babies of 2016
-
Old Barnwell Deaths Investigation
-
Dylann Roof Sentencing Trial Begins Tomorrow
-
Toddler saves twin brother from under dresser
More Stories
-
Midlands Single Mom Gets a $300 Tip After Laptop StolenJan. 8, 2017, 3:01 a.m.
-
Birthday Cruise Turns Tragic: Ga. Couple Caught in…Jan. 8, 2017, 12:16 p.m.
-
Lindsey Graham Calls for Greater Sanctions Against RussiaJan. 8, 2017, 12:14 p.m.