Investigation Underway After Jail Officer Reportedly Assaulted Inmate

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Richland County officials say deputies are investigating after an officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center reportedly assaulted an inmate Thursday evening.

Officials say an inmate at the detention center was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries following an alleged assault by a jail officer Thursday night. The inmate has since returned been returned to the jail, according to authorities.

The employee is on administrative leave with no pay pending an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff's Department, according to Richland County spokeswoman Beverly Harris.

