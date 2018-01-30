WLTX
Investigation Underway in Fatal Vance House Fire

Amanda Hurley, wltx 4:09 PM. EST January 30, 2018

Vance, SC (WLTX) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire that left one person dead Monday.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the 200 block of Compton Court.

The victim, 62-year-old James W. Young, died of carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal injuries from the fire, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner's Office.

The incident was reported as accidental, and is being investigated by SLED.

