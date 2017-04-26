Investigators Looking at Speed of Boats in Fatal Lake Murray Crash

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say they're looking at the speed of the boats involved in last weekend's fatal collision on Lake Murray, as they try to piece together what happened.

Investigators say speed is always a factor they look into in these types of cases, and that will be examined as the continue their analysis in the case. However, they say it's unclear right now if that contributed to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, the driver of one of the two boats involved in the collision told officers he saw a green light in the moments immediately before the crash. That information was contained in an incident report taken by the SCDNR and released to News19 Wednesday after a request from our agency.

Last Friday night, a 16-foot-boat and a 32-foot-boat collided on Lake Murray near Dreher Island. Two men aboard the 16-foot boat--Daniel Phillips, 37, and Shawn Lanier, 28---were killed, and a third person was injured and taken to the hospital.

There were no serious injuries aboard the other boat.

The driver of the 32-foot boat told investigators he remembered seeing the green light. It's unclear what the driver was referring to. However, most boats have lights mounted on them--one red, one green--that is typically used to indicate to another driver that a person has the right of way.

SCDNR says they are in the early stages of their investigation, which could take a while, but they have told News19 a field sobriety test was given, and the driver of the 32-foot boat passed. They have not filed any charges related to the incident.

News19 is not naming the driver of the 32-foot boat because the person is not currently facing charges.

A visitation and celebration of life for both Phillips and Lanier was set to take place Wednesday night.

© 2017 WLTX-TV