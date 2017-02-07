Invisible Girls- A Journey Through Autism

Anna Neal rides her horse, Tank, as part of her therapy. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - As autism numbers have continued to go up through the years, there is one group that some feel isn't getting the attention they deserve: girls.

Statistically, boys are diagnosed at a much higher rate; four to one. So News 19 looked into the role gender may play in diagnosis.

If you watch a child with autism, sometimes you might not guess that they are even on the spectrum. Michelle Hunt says that is the case with her daughter Anna Neal. We visited them at home when Anna Neal was riding her horse and at first it is not obvious that she is on the spectrum, but she was diagnosed when she was a toddler. Hunt explains, "About the time she should have been babbling more and pointing more, we started noticing that she was losing interest in people."

Hunt says she was hitting her milestones late. She tells News 19, "I did not want a diagnosis. I did not want that label. But that label opened so many doors for her and started the early intervention and the ABA therapy and you know I am so glad that we did what we did, when we did it. We've done ABA since she was a little girl. We continue to do speech therapy now. And I really think that has been something that has brought her where she is today."

Today 14-year-old Anna Neal Goes to middle school and leads a very active life. Her mom says "She of course rides horses. She rides jet skis. She bowls with Special Olympics. She plays full court tennis, which she and I play doubles together with Special Olymipics. So she's able to do a lot of different things but like I said, her main issue is speech and we work on that daily."

Every day they work on speech. Hunt says, "Anna Neal, I feel is so smart and I know there is so much in this little head of hers that we just keep trying to pull out."

The work on pulling it out, is constant. The Hunts even use riding the horse, Tank, as therapy. Hunt says, "When Anna Neal is on Tank, she is listening to me and following directions as well as executing those directions."

That's a task that is extremely difficult for those with autism even though you might not be able to tell it at first. Hunt says, "If you stopped us in a restaurant and tried to carry on a conversation with her, and tried to ask different questions, you would start getting the repetitive speech and that type of thing and you would think, 'OK something is not quite right.' But just at first glance on a good day, You know you would never be able to tell."

And that is one reason why experts say sometimes girls fail to be diagnosed or are diagnosed later in life. Toni Boucher has been working with teens and adults on the spectrum for more than 20 years. She teaches seminars on the differences between boys and girls with autism.

Boucher says, "What research is showing us, is that girls and women on the spectrum are very, very different. They are biologically different. They're neurologically different and they are behaviorally different than their male counter parts."

She says, one issue might be in the assessment tools currently used. "Assessment tools that are developed for autism are male biased. They used males to determine what the autistic characteristics are."

One key to diagnosis might be IQ. Boucher says that girls with an IQ below 70 are often diagnosed early while girls with IQ's above 70 often are misdiagnosed or diagnosed later in life.

Boucher says, "We were catching those girls who have the low IQ's who are going to be affected with a lot of conditions and issues that make it difficult for them to function in life. and girls above that 70IQ level are finding ways to function in their world on their own They're using their compensatory skills to figure out how to navigate through life."

Despite the fact that high functioning girls with autism can make their way through life by mimicking or echoing behavior they see around them better than boys, Boucher says they still have issues like anxiety, that could be clues. She says, "Obsessive Compulsive Disorder which is an anxiety disorder often times girls are diagnosed with OCD but if you look deeply at their profile, they are actually autistic and that is an important distinction because if you are autistic you really need support in dealing with the social piece of your life in addition to the anxiety."

Boucher says other issues females face might be, getting a job, but not being able to keep it, relationship issues, and eating disorders. She says, "A disproportionately large number of autistic girls are also anorexic."

Parents and experts agree, early diagnosis is key. Hunt says, Anna Neal's early intervention helped get her where she is today. What the future hold, she says she does not know. She tells us, "Is Anna Neal going to College? Will she be able to drive? Will she be able to live on her own? And you know I can't answer those questions at this point."

Boucher and Hunt say the pieces of the autism puzzle will only fall together with more research. Hunt says, "Autism is still a mystery and probably will be for a long time. We did not plan on this path, but I am blessed and honored that God chose us to be her parents."

Here are some helpful links.

SC Autism Society Phone: 800-438-4790

ARC of the Midlands Phone: 803-693-5746

Toni Boucher

Helpful Article on Important signs



Female Screening Tool for Autism 2016 by WLTX on Scribd

