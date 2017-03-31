Irish Pub Becomes Gamecock Hot Spot in Phoenix

Seamus McCaffrrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix, Arizona was donned by the Gamecock Club as the University of South Carolina bar. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Phoenix, Arizona (WLTX) - Gamecocks from all over the country have made their trek to Phoenix and the city is ready to welcome them.

Walk into Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub on Monroe Street and you'll find Katie behind the bar serving up Guinness and Jameson, but lately the phones been ringing off the hook.

"People have been calling and saying that we are the headquarters for the South Carolina team," she said.

According to the Gamecock Club, this is the spot for fans to cheer on the Garnet and Black.

"Come on down (and) we'll celebrate with you," she said.

"I think we are going to be very busy. I also think that we are prepared for it," Melinda Kennedy said.

Kennedy is the general manager.

"It's here and we are very much looking forward to all of the new business that we are going to be getting," said Kennedy.

And although they've been donned the Gamecock spot, she said they're sticking with Irish tradition, everyone is welcome.

"We welcome all of the team members and all of their fans," Kennedy said.

© 2017 WLTX-TV