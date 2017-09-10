Irma's Impact to the Midlands

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Severe weather is expected Monday as Hurricane Irma's impact is felt here in South Carolina.

Moisture will continue to increase tonight as Hurricane Irma pushes north. Some showers are possible overnight and into the morning hours of Monday, but the main impacts from Irma will come Monday afternoon and Monday night.

There is the possibility of tropical storm force winds for parts of the area, flash flooding and tornadoes, even as the storm passes well to our west.

A high wind watch is in effect for parts of the Midlands, however according the National Weather Service, this watch should be treated as a tropical storm watch. This area includes Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland and Saluda counties.

A tropical storm watch means sustained winds of at least 39 mph are possible within the watch area within the next 48 hours.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Aiken and Orangeburg counties. This watch begins at 8 a.m. Monday and continues through midnight Monday. In general, about 2-4 inches of rain is expected, with some areas receiving as much as 6 inches of rain. Some isolated areas could get more.

There are currently no severe thunderstorm or tornado watches in effect for the Midlands, but that will likely change at some point Monday. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the Midlands under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather Monday.

The showers and storms will continue from the early afternoon hours through Monday night. Some of the storms may linger into early Tuesday morning.

Everyone is encouraged to pay close attention to the weather Monday as conditions may change rapidly.

