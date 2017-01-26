Irmo Student Named Top 8th Grade Reader in South Carolina

Corey Corley (Photo: Lexington Richland School District Five)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's top eighth grade reader is right here in the Midlands.

Corey Corley of Irmo Middle School has been recognized by Read with the Gamecocks for reading 1,040 pages in two weeks. This earned Corey the title of Highest Reading Hero for eighth grade across the state.

Corey's favorite genre is mythology and he reads because he says it allows your imagination to grow. During this two week competition, Corey read books by his two favorite authors, Rick Riordon and James Patterson.

After finding out he won the competition, Corey said, "I felt really surprised and I also felt appreciated...I thought it was nice how I won."

Read with the Gamecocks is a reading program that promotes literacy and encourages kindergartners through eighth graders to pick up a book and read.

"We want students to have a love and a passion for reading and we want them to be excellent readers," said Irmo Middle School Principal Robert Jackson. For Corey to win this competition, Jackson said, "This recognition confirms that this program makes a difference. We will continue to look for innovative ways to make our students great readers. We're very, very proud of Corey and his accomplishment and we would encourage other students to embrace that love of reading."

The media center coordinated the Read with the Gamecocks program at Irmo Middle School and each participant read every day for two weeks. The students then logged the number of pages they read on a reading log.

Students that participated received tickets to both a USC men's and women's basketball game. Corey received a certificate for being one of the Highest Reading Heroes, and he got to meet Cocky after one of the games.

"I'm so proud. Corey is one of our top readers so I'm glad that he could show Irmo that we can read and be part of a big program like the Gamecocks," said Media Specialist Renee Williams.

Corey's advice for other young readers is, "A book has more power for imagination than something online. Just keep reading!"

(© 2017 WLTX)