Irmo Police Issues Warning After Attempted Child Kidnappings

Irmo Police Chief Don Perry (Photo: WLTX)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Irmo police are asking parents to be watchful after several apparent attempted child abductions.

Irmo Police Chief Don Perry says there have been a total of three incidents in the last week involving a woman driving a red car and boys who were walking home from school.

In each case, the woman asks the children if she could give the children a ride home. The boys all ranged in age from 10 to 12 years old.

None of the kids got in the vehicle with her. The children had the woman was wearing what appeared to be nursing scrubs.

The first incident happened on September 27 on Friarsgate Boulevard. Two others took place in the 7000 block of St. Andrews Road Tuesday afternoon, including in a church parking lot.

Perry says his officers have already stepped up patrols in the area, and they're getting assistance from Lexington and Richland County deputies.

As for parents, Perry say the children in the case obviously knew not to trust strangers, and he says other parents just need to educate their kids on the dangers that are out there.

"We need to keep that going and let them know that's working," Perry said.

He said the public should also call in tips about anyone suspicious. People with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

News 19 will stream a 1:30 p.m. briefing by Irmo police.

