Irmo Police Search for Suspect Who Ran from Them

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Irmo police are looking for a suspect who they say ran from them late last night.

Officers say they were in the Old Friarsgate neighborhood Friday night for a report of a dispute. Police say the suspect, who they have not identified, didn't stop for officers.

There were no injuries nor weapons involved in the incident. Officers say they used K-9s to track him, but they were unable to find the person.

Police added that the incident is unrelated to the attempted kidnapping cases that investigators are still working on.

Anyone with information that could help police should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV