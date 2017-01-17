Columbia Circus Ringmaster: 'It Really Is The Greatest Show On Earth'

Tyron McFarlan is only the second African-American man to perform as Ringmaster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end in May, but for years Columbia's own Tyron McFarlan led the performance billed as "The Greatest Show On Earth."

"It really is the greatest show on earth," McFarlan said.

He's traveled around the world, leading over 2,500 shows as the Ringmaster.

"I am groomed I should say, groomed, bedazzled to reign in the focus of the thousands of people watching the show. When the curtains open, reign in the focus, draw people in to our circus world and redirect that attention to ring one, ring three, where you'll see some of the most amazing performances you'd ever see in your life," he said.

The 34th Ringmaster and the second African-American man at the helm, McFarlan said removing elephants from the show last year has hurt attendance.

"It's just that with the elephants not being a part of our show and the relevance that it has now, it just needs to be revamped," he said.

And although the train may not plan on returning he said this circus has always found a way to keep its audience members on the edge of their seats.



"You can't have something that rich in history fall off the planet," he said.



As for McFarlan, he said he will continue to work for Feld Entertainment, Ringling Bros.'parent company and also with Nik Wallenda, the man who walked across the Grand Canyon on a high wire. And although he couldn't nail down his favorite part, he said there is one word that explains his entire experience.

"Comaraderie. I have had the pleasure of meeting some of the most incredible people in the world and so now I am fortunate to say that I can actually go to any part of the world right now and actually have a friend," he said.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will have their final show in May. The show will be at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia from January 26 through January 29.

