A volunteer uses a nail gun to replace a roof in Sumter County. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Eight months have passed since Hurricane Matthew and some people throughout the Midlands are still suffering. In many cases insurance doesn't cover the damage or perhaps only covers a small fraction of the repairs, but sometimes help is right around the corner.

"We go where God sends us," Millard Hunter said.

And this week Hunter said he was sent to volunteer at Adams Avenue in Sumter County where he met the Goodwins.

"My whole flat roof was peeled back like a blanket on to our house and our insurance didn't want to help. They gave me a little tiny check and said, 'That's it.' I was on my own," Michelle Goodwin said.

With over $4,000 in damages, a mother of three, Michelle said she had no where to turn, until Sumter United Ministries stepped in.

"I'm really blessed. It was God sending a whole bunch of angels to come help me," she said.

Including Millard and at least one dozen other good Samaritans from Church of the Holy Comforter, which caught the eyes of two of Michelle's children, Sean and Briana Goodwin."

"It was like God was talking to me through them," Sean said.

"It makes my heart feel like it was beating of joy," said Briana.

They made friends and learned a few things along the way.

"I would get a nail and a hammer and start doing it by myself," Briana said.

Millard said it's watching those moments that make it all worth it.

"The appreciation, the love, being able to talk to them about God and hopefully getting them back into the church with us that's what it's all about," he said.

To learn more about Sumter United Ministries click here.

