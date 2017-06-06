"It Was Probably The Most Stressful Rescue" Says Dog Rescue

Hope For Paws rescues animals who are suffering, facing death or extreme danger that nobody else is able to save.

WLTX -- The video of a dog who has its foot stuck in a coyote trap went viral. The video has been viewed more than 274 thousand times.

Lexington County Animal Control is still investigating the case. Meanwhile the dog, named Hermoine, is recovering after her latest surgery in California.

Hope For Paws rescues animals who are suffering, facing death or extreme danger that nobody else is able to save. After being sent a video of the dog with the coyote trap on its foot, Eldad Hagar and Loreta Frankontye knew they needed to get from California to South Carolina as quickly as they could.

"I knew that if she wasn't going to be rescued in the next few days, she would die from the infection," said Hagar.

Within hours of posting the video on Facebook, Hagar and Frankonyte jumped on a red eye flight.

"When we arrived, she was just laying there. We brought food and she started coming up to me, but still not close enough for me to grab her," said Frankonyte.

But after gaining Hermoine's trust, Hagar and Frankonye were able to capture Hermoine, with the help from volunteers.

"We deployed all the soccer nets and created a 200-foot soccer net, all connected. I gave the volunteers quick instructions, and then everyone ran and surrounded the area where she was. This whole process took 37 seconds. It was pretty amazing," said Hagar.

Since being rescued, Hermoine has had a handful of surgeries, but her leg was saved.

Once Hermoine finishes her recovery, Hagar said they will be putting her up for adoption.

© 2017 WLTX-TV