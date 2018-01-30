"It's A Little Scary", Dreamers In Limbo

Despite the talk of immigration reform and bipartisan support for a solution to the DACA crisis, the future of the so-called 'dreamers' remains uncertain.

The Carolina Peace Resource Center held a rally Tuesday night at the state house, urging Congress to pass the Dream Act, a 'clean bill' that would protect DACA recipients.

One of those recipients is Maria Garcia. She arrived in South Carolina from Mexico with her family 18 years ago.

"It feels like you're in the shadows pretty much your whole life. How the economic situation was in Mexico just wasn't the best. They decided the best thing for me was to move here and make a better life here," said Garcia.

Garcia is currently a student at the University of South Carolina and owns the 'Catitude' Cat Cafe in West Columbia.

"I finally feel like I belong," she said.

But now, her future is in limbo. Back in September, President Donald Trump said the DACA program will expire in March.

That program allowed some illegal immigrants to work and be protected from deportation.

Now, it's in the hands of Congress to come up with a solution.

"It's a little scary. I feel like because I was able to renew, I still have an extra year. It's a pretty scary thought not to know your future and that you don't have control over it," said Garcia.

Garcia said some people have a preconceived notion about undocumented immigrants, but to be part of the DACA program, she said they cannot have a criminal record.

"We are just people. We are here, trying our best to make sure that we have a good life, and we can thank our parents for what they've done for us," she said.

Garcia said her family, along with thousands of others, made the sacrifice to move to the United States to better their lives, and she said she will continue to move forward, despite the March deadline.

