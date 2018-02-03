Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - If you hear sirens going off around Newberry County Saturday afternoon, don't panic — it's only a test.
The Newberry County Emergency Services will test all sirens, including tornado sirens, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Technicians are testing a new radio system and plan to test the sirens at the same time, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.
