WLTX
Close

It's Just a Test! Newberry County Announces Saturday Siren Exercise

Amanda Hurley, wltx 12:01 PM. EST February 03, 2018

Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - If you hear sirens going off around Newberry County Saturday afternoon, don't panic — it's only a test.

The Newberry County Emergency Services will test all sirens, including tornado sirens, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Technicians are testing a new radio system and plan to test the sirens at the same time, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories