Newberry County, SC (WLTX) - If you hear sirens going off around Newberry County Saturday afternoon, don't panic — it's only a test.

The Newberry County Emergency Services will test all sirens, including tornado sirens, between noon and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Technicians are testing a new radio system and plan to test the sirens at the same time, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office.

