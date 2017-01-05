Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Plans for a bowling alley in downtown Columbia have been spared after a fire Friday.

"It's going to be an upscale bowling alley. It's not your mom and dad's bowling alley, but we want your mom and dad to come," Rebecca Dillard said.



Dillard said downtown Main Street in Columbia is set to have a new destination. She's overseeing the development of a seven lane bowling alley and restaurant where the old Army Navy Store once stood.



"We've started the groundwork, for the bowling alley, the lanes. We've set the cement and now we have a shell that has a lot of work, building a kitchen, building restaurant seats and a bar," she said.

All was on schedule until a fire destroyed portions of the roof, but Dillard said it's a minor setback.

"We'll have to do a little repair to the original ceiling which we wanted to keep, so we'll replace a few pieces of wood. We had a lot of water, we had to soak up which was really mud," she said.

The restaurant will feature pool tables, a full bar with a draft beer and wine selection, food ranging from $12 to $25 and old-school bowling alley favorites.



"Cheese sticks and wings and things, but we'll also have New York Strip steak, seafood specials and things like that," she said.

As for the name they've settled on "Michael's at the Grand."

The developers own Michael's Cafe and Catering across the street, but also discovered that the building was once home to the Grand Theater in the early 1900's.

They even found the establishment's original sign tucked away under brick and mortar.



"As soon as we found that we knew that's what we needed to call it," she said.



And it's got some folks excited.

"I love bowling. I'm not that good at it, but my family be in competition, so I'd love to go play pool there, so I think it's an awesome outing," one passerby said.



"I don't really feel like there's a lot for entertainment. You know, there's a few things come do and get something to drink or a quick bite to eat, but there's nothing to actually do other than to get a drink, so it'll be nice," said another woman.

Despite the fire, Michael's at the Grand is expected to open early this fall.

(© 2017 WLTX)