"It's Something He Didn't Deserve", Deputies Offer $5K Reward For Sumter County Murder

Jarvis Omar Rush (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the death of a Sumter man this past weekend.

"It's something that he didn't deserve."

The family of 34-year-old Jarvis Rush is asking themselves why someone would commit such a senseless act.

"He wasn't a trouble maker. He was never in any trouble," said Pastor Sylvester Francis.

Francis is the pastor at St. Peter Baptist Church in Sumter. He describes Rush as a humble soul, easy-going and a hard worker.

Rush comes from a large family; six brothers and three sisters. He is also a father to a little boy.

"He loved them dearly. He often went over to see them. Whatever they needed, he was right there for them," said Francis.

Deputies discovered the body of Rush in a grassy lot on East Newberry Street at about 10:30 a.m. January 13.

Investigators say the body, which appeared to be shot several times, was discovered several hours after the shooting took place.

"He wasn't confrontational. He would just humble down and walk away from any confrontation," said Francis.

The loss of their own has weighed heavily on the church, but Pastor Francis said they are coming together to bring justice for Jarvis.

"We're going to pray through it and we believe the Lord will see us through. We believe that the Lord will answer prayer because he's a prayer answering God," said Francis.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit at 803-436-2002 or Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC 888-274-6372.

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

© 2018 WLTX-TV