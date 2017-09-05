"It's Tough To See", Midlands Group Returns Home From Texas

An emotional gatherng Monday, as a group of ten returned home after spending a few days in Texas.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- There have been plenty of stories of South Carolinians doing their part to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. On Monday, a group of ten returned home after spending a few days in Texas.

News 19 brought you the story last week, of a group collecting donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Within 36 hours, a 20-foot UHaul was full of items.

"It's tough to see. It's not like what we had here. We went to clear the neighborhood and people wouldn't leave," said Joey Lemmon.

The group took five boats to different cities affected by Harvey - Houston, Port Arthur, and Beaumont - trying to help anyone in need.

"We went in for cats. It wasn't a person, but it was an important thing for her. It made her day. It was a relief that her cats were inside," said Lemmon.

The group also rescued three dogs and two horses stuck in their stalls in 12 inches of water.

After experiencing the October 2015 flood and Hurricane Matthew, Lemmon said what Texans are going through right now is different.

"What we had here was dams break and water moving fast and then it was out and gone. They have water standing and sitting, with nowhere to go," he said.

The group was in Texas for a few days, but Lemmon thinks they made a difference.

"I feel like we did some good. We may not have rescued a family, but we helped them and we definitely rescued some animals. It was worth going down there."

