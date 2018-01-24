Ivanka Trump is Coming to South Carolina This Friday

Ivanka Trump (Photo: EUGENE HOSHIKO/AFP/Getty Images))

WASHINGTON – Ivanka Trump is headed to Greenville Friday to pump up the tax bill recently passed by GOP-led Congress.

President Trump's eldest daughter and adviser will join South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott at The Westin Poinsett hotel downtown at 12:30 p.m. They'll hold a conversation with local women about the tax reform bill and how it affects the child tax credit.

Scott and Ivanka Trump worked closely throughout the tax reform process. The pair — along with a handful of other lawmakers — pushed for an increase in the child tax credit, which was doubled from $1,000 to $2,000 and $1,400 became refundable, meaning it would be paid to parents even if they do not owe income tax.

