Jailbreak 5K Participants Get Engaged

(Photo: Preston James Ruffing)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) -- For Kristin Weaver and Ian Loughlin, the 2017 Jailbreak 5K put on by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department will always have special meaning.

It's where Loughlin proposed to Weaver, his girlfriend. Weaver said yes.

Both participated in the race, and after Loughlin finished, he waited for Weaver to cross the finish line to pop the question.

(Photo: Preston James Ruffing)

All of the money raised from Saturday's race is used to purchase equipment, training and other supplies for the department.

Congratulations to Kristin and Ian!

© 2017 WLTX-TV