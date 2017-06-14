SC Rep. Jeff Duncan Safe after Baseball Game Shooting

Jeff Duncan (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Alexandria, VA (WLTX, CBS): Representative Jeff Duncan says he is safe after a shooting at a Congressional baseball practice.

In a Facebook post, Duncan said he left before the shooting, but believes he saw the shooter.

"I am safe," Duncan wrote. "I was at the Congressional baseball practice, but left before the shooting to catch an early meeting. I believe I saw the shooter and am in the process of giving a statement to the police. Please pray for my colleagues, I am unsure of their condition."

I am safe. I was at the Congressional baseball practice, but left before the shooting to catch an early meeting. I... Posted by Jeff Duncan on Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Duncan told WSPA-TV in Spartanburg that a man asked him if it was the Republican or Democrat team practicing, and Duncan told him it was the Republicans.

Duncans said he had to leave the practice early for a meeting. He didn't know what happened until he got to Capitol Hill and noticed the extra police presence.

“God is so good to get me out of there when he did. I just praise him,” Duncan told WSPA.

Per the Congressional Baseball roster, Rep. Duncan is the only South Carolina lawmaker on the team.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among those injured in the "multiple shooting." The shooting happened in the 400 block of E Monroe Street, according to police.

CBS New reports Rep. Steve Scalise (R) of Louisiana was shot in the hip while he was standing on 2nd base. Some 50 shots were reportedly fired, according to other Representatives who were at the scene.

Alexandria police report that five victims were transported to hospitals. Police also said that the suspect is in custody and there is no threat. During a press conference authorities from Alexandria and Capitol Police said it is very early on in the investigation and they will not say much about the incident. Another press conference is expected to happen later this morning.

© 2017 WLTX-TV