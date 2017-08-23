Jim Matthews Announces He Won't Seek Re-election

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Senators Question VC Summer Abandonment
-
DHEC Investigating Calhoun County EMS
-
Parents fight at a little league football game
-
New Reading Policy Could Hold Back Your Child
-
Loveland home dispute over garden decorations
-
Warehouse Fire
-
RAW: Solar eclipse reaches totality in Georgia
-
RAW: The Moment of Totality in Columbia, SC
-
Midlands Couple Gives Birth on Eclipse Day
-
Kidnapped Baby Rescued
More Stories
-
Former Spring Valley Student Sues School District,…Aug 23, 2017, 10:50 a.m.
-
Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews Won't Run for…Aug 23, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
-
Man Sexually Assaulted Columbia Woman at Apartment,…Aug 23, 2017, 10:04 a.m.