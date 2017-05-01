Jimmy John's is Selling $1 Subs on Tuesday

(Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

USA TODAY - May 2 is Jimmy John’s second nationwide Customer Appreciation Day.

From 4 to 8 p.m., participating locations will sell made-to-order sandwiches for $1 plus applicable sales tax. Eight-inch subs included in the deal are menu items No. 1 through 6, BLT and Plain Slims.

According to the fine print, the deal is limited to one per person and offered in-store only.

However, if you're patient, the frequently asked questions posted on the company's site share a way to get more than one: "If you would like more than one $1 sub, you can go through the line multiple times, at the store’s discretion."​

Go here to find a list of participating locations. But to be on the safe side, call your closest store to confirm participation. The promotion's fine print states that participating locations may change.

Long lines are expected for this popular promotion but should move “freaky fast.”

The chain, founded in 1983 in Charleston by Jimmy John Liautaud, has more than 2,600 locations in 43 states.

Also on May 2: participating Chipotle restaurants have a special deal for teachers.

Educators with a valid school ID can get a buy one burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos and get a second free from 3 p.m. to close.

Learn more at www.chipotle.com/teacherappreciation.

