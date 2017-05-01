The Department of Employment and Workforce says the job market for May graduates is fantastic right now. This is a file picture of a USC graduation. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Department of Employment and Workforce says the job market for May graduates is fantastic right now.

Michelle Paczynski with DEW says there are more positions open than people looking for jobs right now and that's ideal for those coming into the job market with a degree.

She says the hot jobs right now are IT, health care and transportation and logistics. One big sector is management, "a lot of times [employers] are recruiting individuals who might not have a lot of work history but with a degree set they're willing to work with them to train them up and fill those positions" she said.

Natali Gonzalez is graduating with a degree in criminal justice from USC, she hopes to land a job with the Department of Juvenile Justice and pursue her passion for helping at-risk youth.

She, along with Loffon Brelland are enthusiastic about the job market they're about to enter.

"I've been accepted to the peace corps so departing to Costa Rica in July" said Brelland.

