Join the Lady Gamecocks for FAM-demonium, NCAA Tournament Selection Show

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) – The South Carolina women’s basketball team is inviting fans to join them for an exciting evening of NCAA Tournament selection on March 13, as they eagerly await their seed and bracket matchup for the 2017 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship.

The team will host an evening of "FAM-demonium" on Monday, March 13 at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium. The excitement begins at 5:30 with dinner, followed by an autograph session and the 2017 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Selection Show at 7 p.m.

Former Gamecock standout Khadijah Sessions will emcee the event, which will include a raffle and prize giveaways. Head coach Dawn Staley will address the gathering following the reveal of the Gamecocks’ selection in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Fans will get a newly designed autograph card for the autograph session. Additional activities include corn hole, a photo booth, giant Jenga and face tattoos.

Fans can purchase a Black Ticket, which includes dinner, or claim a free Garnet Ticket.

Black Tickets, which cost $12, include dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m., premium seating during the NCAA Selection Show, and a fast pass for the autograph session.

Garnet Ticket holders will join the festivities at 6:30 p.m. through 7 p.m., when the Selection Show begins. G-Hive and Gamecock Club members can claim their free Garnet Tickets beginning on Monday, February 27. All others can claim Garnet Tickets beginning on Monday, March 6.

Fans eligible to purchase/claim tickets on February 27 will receive an email with a link to complete their requests. All other ticket purchases/requests can be made at GamecocksOnline.com starting on March 6.

Parking will be available for free in East Lots A, B and D off Key Road. Golf cart shuttles will be available for fans needing assistance getting to The Zone.

Due to limited seating capacity, fans are encouraged to reserve tickets early. The deadline for purchase or claim is Noon on Monday, March 13.

First and second-round competition for the 2017 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Championship will be held March 17-20 on 16 campus sites. Regionals will be held March 25-28 at four locations. The Final Four will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. National semifinals will be on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET, with the national championship game taking place Sunday, April 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

(© 2017 WLTX)