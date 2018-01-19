Journey, Def Leppard to Perform at Colonial Life Arena

Courtesy: The Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Classic rock sensations Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Columbia this summer.

The bands will perform at Colonial Life Area on August 15.

Columbia is one of the 58 cities the bands will stop at during the tour. Half of the shows will be closed by Journey and half by Def Leppard. The tour kicks of May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Tickets go on sale February 3.

