COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A federal judge has quickly denied a request to delay a competency hearing for the white man facing a possible death sentence in the killing of nine African-Americans at a Charleston church.
Federal Judge Richard Gergel ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Dylann Roof to take place this weekend and a hearing for Monday. In response, attorneys acting as his standby counsel asked for a delay, suggesting one week. Gergel said no.
In court documents filed Thursday, the attorneys said Roof's refusal to present evidence to defend himself from the death penalty suggests he lacks the mental capacity to act as his own lawyer.
The penalty phase of Roof's prosecution is set to begin Tuesday before the federal jury that convicted him Dec. 15 of hate crimes and other counts.
Judge Denies Request to Delay Dylann Roof Hearing
