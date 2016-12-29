Judge Sets Retrial Date for Michael Slager Trial

Michael Slager testifies on November 29, 2016. (Photo: Charleston Post & Courier/Pool)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - A judge has set the retrial date for Michael Slager, the former South Carolina police officer charged with shooting and killing a man last year.

The new trial date is set for March 1, 2017.

In early December, a judge declared a mistrial when jurors were unable to reach a verdict on Slager's guilt. Jurors had the option to convict on either murder or voluntary manslaughter charges.

Previous Coverage: Michael Slager Case Ends in MIstrial

That jury spent nearly 20 hours over four days deliberating. The judge in the case said it was the longest deliberation he'd seen in his career.

Back on April 4th of 2015, Slager--who was then working for the North Charleston police department-- pulled 50-year-old Walter Scott over for a failed brake light. Minutes later, Slager pulled out his service weapon and shot Scott, who was running away from him at the time, five times.

Slager's defense team argued during the trial that he feared for his life when he killed Scott.

His trial lasted five weeks, and featured witnesses including the man who shot a now infamous cell phone video, to DNA experts, to the defendant himself.