Judge to Hold New Competency Hearing for Dylann Roof

(Photo: US Federal Court)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - A federal judge will hold another competency hearing for Dylann Roof, the man convicted of killing nine people at a Charleston church.

Judge Richard Gergel said Thursday that he's set the hearing for 9 a.m. on Monday, one day before the sentencing phase of the trial is set to begin.

Roof's standby counsel filed a sealed motion to determine Roof's competency to continue the proceedings this week. Gergel said that over the weekend, Roof will be evaluated at the Charleston County jail by a doctor.

A jury convicted Roof earlier this month of the murders of the nine victims inside Mother Emanuel AME Church, as well as the attempted murder of three other people who survived the attack. During the sentencing phase, Roof faces either life in prison or the death penalty.

The judge in the case determined before the trial began that he was satisfied that Roof was competent for trial.

Roof said in court papers this week that he does not intend to call witnesses. He's said earlier he intends to represent himself.