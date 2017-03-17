Judge Won't Toss Fatal Shooting Video in Slager Case

Michael Slager testifies in court on November 29, 2016. (Photo: The Charleston Post & Courier/Pool)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Jurors mulling federal civil rights charges against a white South Carolina police officer will see a key piece of evidence in his upcoming trial in the shooting death of a black motorist.



A federal judge ruled Friday prosecutors can show jurors video of former North Charleston officer Michael Slager shooting Walter Scott.



Slager's attorneys had argued the bystander cellphone video of the April 2015 shooting doesn't show the two men struggling before the shooting or the officer's perspective.



The judge also ruled that Slager's attorneys should refrain in their opening statements from suggesting to jurors the trial is an opportunity to debate the treatment of police.



Slager's civil rights trial is scheduled for May. He faces murder charges in state court, where his first trial ended in a hung jury.

