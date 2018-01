Newberry County Sheriff's Department

Newberry, SC (WLTX) -- A Newberry County jury acquitted a man accused of committing a sex act on a teenager in May of 2016.

The Newberry solicitor's office confirms to News19 that Joshua Gregerson was acquitted earlier this month after a trial.where he was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

© 2018 WLTX-TV