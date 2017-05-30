Jury Selection Set for SC ISIS Suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Troopers: Two Dead, One Injured in Fatal Crash
-
Police Investigate Shooting at Finlay Park
-
Strong Thunderstorms Strike the Midlands
-
North Texas family loses two sons to heroin overdoses
-
Man Killed at Finlay Park Identified
-
Hotel safety secrets
-
Teen missing, parents arrested in metro Atlanta
-
Man Caught Stealing Tip Jar
-
Deputy Found Fame in Early Days of Hip Hop
-
Funeral Services for Deputy Mason Moore
More Stories
-
Lexington County Man Accused of Killing Son-in-LawMay 30, 2017, 3:36 p.m.
-
Man in Dress Robs Lexington Bank, Police SayMay 30, 2017, 2:43 p.m.
-
Fallen Deputy's Widow Says She'll See Him AgainMay 30, 2017, 3:18 p.m.