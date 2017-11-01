Columbia, SC (WLTX) Deputies arrested three teens accused of spraying a fire extinguisher in a vacant house in Irmo.

According to deputies, a neighbor saw three juveniles enter a vacant house at the 100 block of Devenport Drive in Irmo and called 911.

When deputies arrived at the residence they spotted the suspects fleeing from the residence. A perimeter was set up and K9 unit was called. After a brief search all three suspects were apprehended. When deputies went to check on the home, that's when they saw the damage from the fire extinguisher.

All three suspects are 16-years-old, twin brothers and an acquaintance. The twins had been reported missing by their family and were wanted by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

