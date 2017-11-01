WLTX
Close

Juveniles Caught After Allegedly Vandalizing Irmo Home

wltx 9:23 PM. EDT November 01, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX)  Deputies arrested three teens accused of  spraying a fire extinguisher in a vacant house in Irmo. 

According to deputies, a neighbor saw three juveniles enter a vacant house at the 100 block of Devenport Drive in Irmo and called 911.

When deputies arrived at the residence they spotted the suspects fleeing from the residence.  A perimeter was set up and K9 unit was called.  After a brief search all three suspects were apprehended.   When deputies went to check on the home, that's when they saw the damage from the fire extinguisher. 

All three suspects are 16-years-old, twin brothers and an acquaintance.  The twins had been reported missing by their family and were wanted by the Department of Juvenile Justice. 

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories