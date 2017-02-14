Kala Brown

Detailing her life in captivity for an interview on "Dr. Phil," Kala Brown said Todd Kohlhepp told her she would one day come to care for him.

"He seemed infatuated," Brown said of Kohlhepp. "I don't think he wanted to kill me."

"He let me know that I was his property and that I'd never go anywhere and that he chose me," Brown said on "Dr. Phil."

She said Kohlhepp told her she was beautiful and smart and explained to her Stockholm syndrome, a condition that causes hostages to develop loyalty, sympathy or affection for their captors.

"He ... told me that it would kick in and we would be happy together," Brown said.

She said that Kohlhepp talked about having a long-term plan of building a soundproof room for her to stay in and eventually allowing her to walk freely on his 95-acre property once he trusted her.

Brown, 30, was found Nov. 3 chained in a metal container on property near Woodruff owned by Kohlhepp. Brown had been missing from Anderson for more than two months along with her boyfriend Charles David Carver, whose remains were found on the property. Kohlhepp is charged with Brown's kidnapping and with Carver's death.

Finding Brown helped investigators unravel several mysteries, including one that was more than a decade old.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright has said Kohlhepp confessed to killing seven people, including Carver. Wright said Kohlhepp has also confessed to killing Johnny and Meagan Coxie, a husband and wife who disappeared from Spartanburg in December 2015 and whose bodies were found last November on Kohlhepp's land. Kohlhepp has also confessed to killing four employees at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee in 2003, Wright said. Records show Kohlhepp faces 12 charges, including murder, weapons charges and kidnapping.

Brown said on "Dr. Phil" that Kohlhepp had talked to her about killing other people. She said Kohlhepp made claims he was "near the three digit mark" of victims. She said Kohlhepp also told her he had been in prison before and claimed that while he was there, the government used him to kill people in other countries.

Brown said Kohlhepp told her he had kept another woman in the same storage unit she was in, but that he killed the woman when she made him angry.

Brown said she did what she had to do to stay alive.

"I realized it was easier if he thought things were going his way," Brown said. "So I made him think whatever I had to to."

Brown said she looked for a way to escape, but the opportunity "never presented itself."

She said she spent the first week of captivity in the container in a bra and panties because of the summer heat. As the weather cooled in later weeks, she said, Kohlhepp bought her sweats and yoga pants. She said Kohlhepp developed a pattern of letting her out of the 30-foot container twice a day for 30 minutes to 45 minutes. He would take her to a two-story garage on the property and would allow her to eat and sometimes use the toilet. The building did not have a bathtub, she said, but Kohlhepp would give her a small container to use and allow her to bathe every other day.

She said she was on other parts of the property on two other occasions. Once, Kohlhepp had her in chains on a four-wheeler. Another time, she and Kohlhepp were just walking around the property.

Brown's interview with host Phil McGraw was the first public one she has given since she was found last fall.

The show also included a brief interview with Detective Brad Whitfield of the Anderson Police Department. Whitfield was on Kohlhepp's property with investigators from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office when Brown was found.

He described Brown's living conditions as "beyond anything I could ever imagine."

Brown said she knew someone had come to help her on Kohlhepp's property when she heard an investigator say "we need to check for her in the other buildings."

Brown said on "Dr. Phil" that she will always miss Carver, but will move past what happened to her at the hands of Kohlhepp.

"He tried to crush me," she said. "But I'm not broken."

Anderson Independent Mail