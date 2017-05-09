Kassy Alia Offers Forgivesness, Empathy to Husband's Killer

Kassy Alia speaks after the man who killed her husband was sentenced on May 9, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The widow of officer Greg Alia, the Forest Acres police officer killed in the line of duty, offered forgiveness and empathy to the man who took the life of her husband and the father of her child.

Kassy Alia addressed the court during the plea hearing of 36-year-old Jarvis Hall. Hall admitted to killing her husband on September 30 of 2015, and received life in prison without parole.

"From the moment I met Greg, he changed my life," Kassy Alia said. "He brought me so much joy, so much strength. Loving him made me a better person."

The two were married in 2012, and had a son in March of 2015 named Sal. The boy turned six months old on the day of his father's death.

She said since her husband's death, she's focused on volunteering, and being a good mother to their son. But in recent weeks, she knew she would have to think about her husband's killer again, and the reality of that left her with great pain. Preparing for the day, she said, was "the most memorable experience of my life."

"It tore me to shreds," she told everyone.

But she said it was by thinking of Hall that gave her peace. She say she imagined him as a little boy, and what must have happened to change him into a killer.

"I started to think about how I would feel if I were his mother, how heartbroken I would feel," she said. "I thought about all that could have brought Mr. Hall to his actions on September 30th, and while I don't know his story, I know there are too many things in this world that can lead someone to pursue a life in crime."

"It was my thinking for Mr. Hall, by finding love in my heart for him, that I was able to find peace," she said.

Hall, who said he hadn't planned to address the court, said he was moved by her words, as well as those by Greg's sisters.

"I didn't expect that, I didn't expect such positive statements," he said. "I don't think if I was in their shoes I would have been so positive."

After the hearing was over, she said she knows some people will think justice was served, while others will not.

"No matter what you feel, think about the people involved, think about what was lost," she added.

"Too often, we hear about these cases, and use the results as a tally mark for one team verus another. It is this quick rush to judgement which fans the flames of division and leads people to fell attacked, targeted, and hated.

"I'm here to say there are no teams, there are no winners, everyone lost today. And one man, my husband, my son's father, died.

"And if you were in that courtroom, you heard the tragedy of another man, also a father, who will spend the rest of his life behind bars. This is an immense tragedy from every angle that you look at it.

"My heart crumbled the day my husband was killed. And my heart aches for Mr. Hall. I wish so badly we could change it all. I wish none of us were here. But I can't, and it's a miserably hopeless feeling.

"But we are not hopeless. What if we could have found Mr. Hall on that tragic day. Would we have seen a man in need of help. And what if we could have helped him? Would my husband still be here today? What if we all stopped focusing on when it's too late and started searching for how we can prevent pain from happening to other people?

"It is time for us to come together over a common ground. What drives us may be different, but I think our goals are largely the same. What I have learned more than anything this last year is that we are so much more similar than we are different."

Kassy Alia said she hoped her son would hear and see her words in the years to come, to understand what she did this day.

"I hope he never has to know this pain," she said. "I hope that he never feels retribution or vengeance. I wanted him to be able to find love in his heart and redirect any pain he may fell toward helping others."



