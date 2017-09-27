Kentucky Fan Shot in the Vista Released from the Hospital

Denise Massey (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Kentucky fan wounded in the shooting in Columbia's Vista early this month is now out of the hospital.

Denise Massey was discharged Wednesday morning, roughly 11 days after she was first admitted to the hospital.

Massey and her boyfriend, Jimmy Brannon, had come to town to watch the USC-Kentucky football game. They spent hours in the Vista enjoying themselves, eating in restaurants, and as Brannon put it, "having the time of their lives." But around 2 a.m. on September 16th, a gun battle broke out between two rival groups along Park Street in Columbia. Eight people were hit by gunfire, including Massey.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.

Previous Coverage: 'She Can Open Her Eyes, I Can Tell Her I Love Her'

Brannon says the bullet hit her on the cheek, shattering some bone, and exited the back of her neck, cutting a carotid artery. It narrowly missed her spinal cord.

Brannon says she'll have to have an additional surgery once she gets back home.

While she was in the hospital, the couple got engaged. He later put on Facebook a picture of her with the ring on her finger.

Previous Coverage: Kentucky Fan Injured in Columbia's Vista Gets Engaged

© 2017 WLTX-TV