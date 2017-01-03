Kershaw County Deputies Searching for Missing Man

Adam Ray Davis (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Bethune, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies are searching for a man who's been missing for several days.

Adam Ray Davis, 35, was last seen back on December 30 in the town of Bethune. He was at a friend's house at the time, and it's not known if he was picked up or left walking from there.

His vehicle was left at a business in the town.

Anyone with information on where he may be can call the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at 803.425.1512 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.