Kershaw County Man Dies After Tractor Accident in Yard

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A Kershaw County man has died after an accident in his front yard, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Rendal Angus Ray, 76, of Cassatt, was unloading his tractor in his front yard on Beaver Dam Road Friday when he fell off the back of the tractor and was run over by its left rear tire, according to a statement from the Kershaw County Coroner. The coroner said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

