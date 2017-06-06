Kershaw County Offers Free Canine Distemper Vaccinations

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The Kershaw County Department of Safety and Emergency Services will be offering free distemper vaccinations for dogs this month.
The free vaccination clinics come as a result of a recent spike in suspected cases of the canine distemper virus. Canine distemper is a viral disease that affects the gastrointestinal, respiratory, and central nervous system of dogs only. The virus is preventable by routine, annual vaccinations.
Kershaw County will offer the FREE vaccinations* on a “first-come, first-served" basis as follows:
Monday, June 12, 2017 -- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Buffalo Mt. Pisgah Fire Station, 5203 Mt. Pisgah Road, Kershaw, SC 29067
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 -- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bethune Fire Station, 103 Elm Street, Bethune, SC 29009
Friday, June 16, 2017 -- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Cassatt Fire Station, 1876 Red Hill Church Rd, Cassatt, SC 29032
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 -- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Charlotte Thompson Fire Station, 746 St Matthews Rd, Camden, SC 29020
Thursday, June 22, 2017 -- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Flat Rock Fire Station, 1404 Flat Rock Rd, Camden, SC 29020
*Kershaw County cannot guarantee that any animal receiving the canine distemper vaccination will not contract canine distemper.
